“An Early Autumn Light that Unburies You” by Steven Pan

Image: “Bird Ascending the Fire” by Barbara Hageman Sarvis. “An Early Autumn Light that Unburies You” was written by Steven Pan for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2024, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Steven Pan

AN EARLY AUTUMN LIGHT THAT UNBURIES YOU

On earth, everything no longer

here, is here in some variation

of light. An ice age

half-gone, all geography

shaved off youngest to oldest:

craters and lakes telling time

in reverse. Someday we’ll end

up there, you used to say,

pointing to the sun setting

over the strand. The season

and the leaves, starting

over again in a dream

with everything that lived

before this. Is it strange,

how a hurt that looked back

at you, looks like all of you

in the amber slowness

before evening. The detour

of your shadow

somewhere, casting a hook

over the water, perception

as imprecise as memory

or the autumn lingering

inside of it. Any year

straying no further

than the line of a robin’s

wings, the slight lean

of the trees that said life

held on. If I could call

you back, would this shore

be the one you’d wait on? How often

I mistake the sound of the wind

for the sound of your answer.

Your answer for a goodbye said

aloud. Goodbye for a matter

of time, or maybe a matter

of timing. Like a bird caught

mid-flight in the light

of the sky, brimming with everything

and nothing at once.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2024, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Megan O’Reilly: “There are many aspects of ‘An Early Autumn Light that Unburies You’ that left an impression, from its smooth flow and musicality to its depth of meaning, but what stands out most, perhaps, is the way it’s peppered with gorgeous and brilliant turns of phrase–so many the effect could be overwhelming in the hands of a less adept poet. In the very same sentence, we find ‘The detour / of your shadow,’ ‘perception/as imprecise as memory’ (a stunningly insightful description), and ‘the autumn lingering / inside of it.’ One could read these lines many times and still be taken by the beauty and profundity of the poet’s language. When I first saw this image, I thought such a dramatic and striking piece of art would be challenging to match. I can’t imagine a better partner than this poem.”

