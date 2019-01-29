AMERICAN SONNET IN WHICH THE SENATE FLOOR BECOMES A SILENT DISCO
after Wanda Coleman
—from Poets Respond
January 29, 2019
Bailey Cohen: “With so much happening relating to the government shutdown these past couple weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about the image of the Congressperson, and how more established members react when someone in a position of power subverts that image (see: freshmen Democratic congresswomen). I also started thinking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter lessons to other members of congress, how she told them not to try to act like something they weren’t, but to be true to themselves online (“If you like to garden, tweet about gardening,” on the Colbert Show). This made me start imagining a possibility in which lawmakers were allowed to put their politics aside, and be vulnerable with each other. I’m very interested in this vulnerability.” (web)