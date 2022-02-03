February 3, 2022

C.E. McLean

ALWAYS UNEXPECTED AND ALWAYS THE SAME

It’s always unexpected,

and always the same

Take me, he says.

It happens all the time.

Just when I’ve hushed him down,

just when—

I’ve made my own kind of sense

out of love.

He comes to me,

with eyes like ragged shoes,

worn clear to the soul.

Toasting, liquor, and breath,

he catches me deep.

Primed for my compliance,

he waits for my slip

off my resolve

onto old roads

where aging children play

tag,

now you’re it.

I count pitfalls between caresses,

I assess each peach,

that sweet lick between my teeth.

Will I bend this,

with a thousand deliberations?

Now he needs me,

Take me, he says,

away from home.

Now he needs me,

take me away

from everything

that I have,

from everything

that I love,

don’t get me wrong, that I need …

that I can’t live without,

no now anyway …

but please, please, oh please

if you can,

take me away,

take me.

I have no reason not to.

Tomorrow will be the same,

regardless of all the rain-washed windows,

I do.

—from Rattle #1, 1995

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter