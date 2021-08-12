August 12, 2021

Marie Jordan

ALMOST

Bang away at your life,

break its back, dance on its ribs,

sick of love, go back to

November, to Spain, to the strangers

who don’t care what you do,

go where your spinal column bends

like a river, where your neck

curls up like a worm, where there are

no books, just beach and water,

swamps of talk. Forget we

almost found the drum to pound

the world, to beat its surface with our

names, to live forever.

For you, happiness is an explosion.

It’s the pounding of fat black tankers

on your rivers, your aching rivers.

—from Rattle #1, 1995

