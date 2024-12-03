“Allen Ginsberg’s Dead” by M.L. Liebler

M.L. Liebler

ALLEN GINSBERG’S DEAD

Why, to write down the stuff

and people of everyday,

must poems be dressed in gold,

in old fearful stone? …

I want poems stained

by hands and everydayness.

—Pablo Neruda

I know Allen Ginsberg’s dead,

And I want to write

A poem for him just like every-

Body else wants to do, but I can’t

Help but think of my neighbor

Who too died alone, recently, in his home of

30 years, and how he was a person

Who will never have a poem

Written in his honor or to his memory.

He was a person who will never have

His life enshrined in sound

And symbol of verse or song.

I didn’t know my neighbor either,

But I want to remember him

With verse and poesy just the same.

I want to celebrate

His life as the important treasure

He must have been as someone’s

Husband, father, brother, friend.

I want to do this

Simply because he lived.

My neighbor wasn’t famous,

And I probably only saw him once

Or twice in all the years that I lived

Behind his back fence.

But his words always made me

Amazed at the kindness of this world

When he spoke softly to me,

While he tended his garden.

I don’t remember his words

As memorable quotes spoken

By a famous person. It was just small talk

Spoken in the lexicon of the backyard.

No “Howl” or “Kaddish” or

“Sunflower Sutra” to be sure,

But graceful words that rose

And danced over the fence,

Behind his red bricked house.

So, while I would really love

To write a poem for Allen Ginsberg,

Like everyone else, right now

It seems more important for me to capture

My neighbor’s life, just another person

Whom I never knew.

I’ll write it all down

In a poem that he’ll never read

And that his family will never see

In print or hear at a public reading.

But isn’t that what poetry is all about?

Images speaking to the unspeakable

In our dreams as we lie awake in our sleep?

And, now, because I’ve shared this poem

With all of you, we are forever connected

All of our bones together

Side by side in the rich graveyard

Soil of poetry and life.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

M.L. Liebler: “When I’m in the second grade, I start scribbling stuff. It’s—you guys know, being poets and writers—it’s in there; you can’t do anything about it. But I had no idea, and I would get in trouble for it. They would call my grandmother and say, ‘He scribbles, and we don’t know what it is, but he’s scribbling again, so you pay for the book.’ When I got to the fifth grade I was doing this all the time, scribbling on paper and notebooks and so on. I remember having a big English textbook that had a pelican on a post in the ocean, and when I opened that book I noticed that it had things in it that had a lot of white space around them. When I saw that, I thought, ‘That’s kind of what I’m scribbling. What I’m scribbling has a lot of white space around it.’ So at that point, that’s when I was first able to say, ‘Oh, it’s a poem.’” (web)

