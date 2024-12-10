“All the Fixings” by Kelly Bennett

Kelly Bennett

ALL THE FIXINGS

My grandmother saved the butts.

The butt of every bread loaf

went into the freezer for stuffing.

One stale loaf makes 8-10 servings.

Chicken, duck and turkey butts

were saved for stock,

onion and celery butts, too.

Roasted, they result in richer flavor.

When she passed, my grandmother’s freezer

was stuffed with hoarfrosted butts

awaiting the oft-promised return

of prodigal family.

Use a slurry of potato water and flour

to thicken gravies and soup.

The first time I left my children’s father,

I stuffed my trusty tank-green Cadillac

with kids and toys and their clothes.

Kids go through clothes faster

than grass grows.

Fueled by fury, drove Route 66,

the subject, if not the butt of song, drove

one thousand six hundred, seventy three,

point nine kickless miles—not looking

pretty—Tulsa, Oklahoma to Amarillo, Gallup,

New Mexico, San Bernadino.

Stopping only long enough to gas up

and drive-through.

Burger Kings are spaced a meal apart.

Kid’s Meal prizes change at the state line.

Drove Freedom Boulevard to Oregon Street,

straight into the long, fuchsia-lined driveway.

The ballerina flowers waved, so did she.

My grandmother saved my butt, too.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

November 2024

__________

Prompt: Write an ode to the first thing you remember being thankful for. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “There’s immense beauty in plain-spoken poems that skim off the all-too-common fat of highfalutin language from the gravy. No butts about it, this poem functions as a micro-memoir with an unlikely binding agent. In the end, the title sets us up for a George Bilgere-style revelation, where the title’s meaning evolves throughout the course of the poem. How can we help but go back for a second helping?”

