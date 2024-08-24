“Airborne Hope” by Vivian Huang

Vivian Huang (age 15)

AIRBORNE HOPE

a contrapuntal poem dedicated to my family

in china,   a farmer sows
 
a mountain filled with   ambitious wishes of
 
jade rings and lush,   velvet beds sailing
 
blessings   to new york.
 
american   hands catch
 
 
 
dreams of   wind-billowed
 
suburban rooftops becoming   tulips within
 
a sea of aligned stars—   a hopeful harvest.
 

from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry?

Vivian Huang: “I like to write poetry because it allows me to break the conventional methods of storytelling while still staying authentic to the messages I want to convey. The creative freedom I have while exploring with structure, punctuation, and imagery allows me to push beyond what is conventionally perceived and challenges me to add a new perspective to recurring themes in modern society.”

