“Airborne Hope” by Vivian Huang

AIRBORNE HOPE
a contrapuntal poem dedicated to my family
|in china,
|a farmer sows
|a mountain filled with
|ambitious wishes of
|jade rings and lush,
|velvet beds sailing
|blessings
|to new york.
|american
|hands catch
|dreams of
|wind-billowed
|suburban rooftops becoming
|tulips within
|a sea of aligned stars—
|a hopeful harvest.
—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
Why do you like to write poetry?
Vivian Huang: “I like to write poetry because it allows me to break the conventional methods of storytelling while still staying authentic to the messages I want to convey. The creative freedom I have while exploring with structure, punctuation, and imagery allows me to push beyond what is conventionally perceived and challenges me to add a new perspective to recurring themes in modern society.”