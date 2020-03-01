Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach

AFTER THE POETRY READING, WE GO TO DINNER AND TRY NOT TO TALK ABOUT DEATH,

over dessert, sharing

bites—coronas, ‘crowns’

of sugary-proteins—

with near strangers.

All of us

careful

to use share-plates

and dip our spoons in

just the once.

I confess

I’ve just had

the flu, confess

my ear is still clogged

from the flight. I hear

popcorn popping

when I swallow.

The nurse warned

of fluid, warned

it could hurt

to leave

the ground or come

back down. The virus can live

on your clothes

for up to three hours.

How to hug

my children now

when I come home?

Can I exchange

this body

for another

cleaner, less

human mess?

Should I burn

my clothes? Toss them out

or right into the wash

on high or hot or sanitize,

whatever we think kills

what we bring home.

How do we tell

what is enough? Do

enough? I envy the woman

wearing a peach mask

and breathing

only her own, stale carbon.

Four cities. Four airports.

How many hands

have touched

the things I touch?

How many

points of overlap

between us? All

our dirty movements?

Each touch—

unaccountable

risk.

Boarding pass. Baggage

tag. The handle

of my suitcase. Armrests

and tray tables. An elbow.

The half-washed

bar glass, too weak to kill

what it could carry.

How many chance

infections? How

flammable we are.

As easy to move through

as clouds. And just

as transient,

as likely

to spill open.

—from Poets Respond

March 1, 2020

__________

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach: “I can’t stop washing my hands and thinking about the spread of viral infection as I, like so many other writers, prepare to travel to San Antonio for AWP. I am not worried for myself, but for what I could bring home to my family. Wishing everyone safe travels and hoping that the compulsive hand washing is going to be the next pandemic.” (web)