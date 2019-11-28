November 28, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Brainyo” by Dana St. Mary. “After the Extinction” was written by Susan Carroll Jewell for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Susan Carroll Jewell

AFTER THE EXTINCTION

And when you pass,

an unfamiliar drip and splash

globule in space, know

that we are your arrogant

twin, newly cosmic and drifting

through the galaxies, vibrating

strings of collective energy blown

into the heavens from Earth,

remnant strands of humanness

formed from the streams of birthday

leftovers and nests of ribbons

unboxed. A face on a backdrop

of starlight declares who we were,

closed lips and a pointless nose,

a hollow ear and open eyes startled

not at the speed of light but of extinction.

Our brain still circles with inescapable

science, our art left behind, the Gothic

glass and Pollack paint of a wasted

culture. And if you see these colored

cords wiggling like conceited wires

through the universe, know that they

hold badges of mistakes, a neck

that connects to nothing but a lanyard

with a label—Hello, My Name Is—

like a poet grasping for a last line,

a saving grace.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2019, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “As you might imagine, the entries this month ranged from dark to disturbing, as poets wrestled with what must be described as a portrait of cosmic madness. Susan Carroll Jewell took that the task the farthest, imagining a feature in which we only exist as the echo of our emptiness. It’s a poem rich with images, each strong line more haunting than the last.”