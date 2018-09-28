September 28, 2018

John Lazear Okrent

AFTER SEEING A PICTURE IN THE NEW YORK TIMES OF AN IRAQI WOMAN SITTING AT HER KITCHEN TABLE IN HOUSTON WHILE HER HUSBAND WAS BEING DETAINED AT JFK

Behind her, a potted ivy climbs the yellow wall.

Ivy is not the plant

but its loneliness.

Wife is not the woman

but her cup.

The house feels empty as dumb

hunger without him in it.

The engine of a plane overhead

is the same sound

her stomach makes.

The shadows lay themselves

down the table and soon

darkness takes the room.

The neighbors flick on lights

and pull the shades.

No shame in nature

save what’s in man.

Her hands touch

each other.

The world turns like an ache

in the belly of the sky.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

__________

John Lazear Okrent: “I am a poet and a family doctor in Tacoma, Washington. I wrote this poem during the brutal and clumsy roll-out of one of the first iterations of the ‘Travel Ban.’ The poem came from an ache, which is where a lot of poems come from, I think.” (web)