“After Rain” by Michael Pfeifer

Michael Pfeifer

AFTER RAIN

She appears as blue

shadows across the market

dust at Adiba

where the umbrella-makers rattle

and shape their ephemera,

confident as a mystery

waiting to be told.

Holding a ticket

for a train of sand and fear.

Pale resurrection sisters

surround her. Their dark

umbrellas eclipse the sun

to hide her face. Her face

a streambed of fog

and remembrance,

a collapsing umbrella after rain.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2024, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “For a relatively short poem, ‘After Rain’ speaks volumes, using brief imagistic phrases to create a narrative that feels real and multifaceted. Morgan Reed’s image does this, too—the use of color and sense of movement allow the viewer to imagine the scene coming alive with sound and motion. The poet packs a great deal of meaning into illusorily simple phrases like ‘shape their ephemera,’ ‘confident as a mystery,’ and ‘a train of sand and fear.’ That one of the women in the painting—all of whom have their backs turned to us, in an artistic decision that seems significant—is described as having a face like ‘a collapsing umbrella after rain’ is both a beautiful, evocative piece of imagery and a congruous summation of the main themes of the painting.”