May 26, 2020

Tishani Doshi

AFTER A SHOOTING IN A MATERNITY CLINIC IN KABUL

No one forgets there’s a war going on,

but there are moments you could be forgiven

for believing the city is still an orchard,

a place where you could make a thing grow.

There is always a pile of rubble from which

some desperate person struggles to rise,

while another person wraps a shawl

around their shoulders and roasts

marshmallows over a fire.

This is not that.

This is not bomb dropping from sky,

human shield, hostages in a stream, child

picking up toy that explodes in her hands—

although there’s always that—hope is a booby trap.

This is the house you were brought to after crossing

a river, leaving the mountains and burnt fields

behind. A place of safety where you

could be alone with your own

startling power.

Not Why were you out? And why

wasn’t your face covered? And who told you

to climb into that rickshaw? But here, prepare

for this most ordinary thing, a birth. And this is not

to ask what it means to never see someone again,

but to ask what it means not to make it past

the first checkpoint of your mother’s gates.

Never mind all the wild places

outside—

the mud-brick villages, the valleys and harvests

and glasses of green tea. Or even to say, I am here

to claim the child of Suraya, because you know

this to be impossible. Even if you could bring a man

to recover your sister’s corpse and the newborn,

where do you go from here? You still have

to consider the bodies, the bullet-ridden

walls, still have to climb up to the small

window of this house and take in

the panorama.

See—it is raining outside and men weep

for their wives, and perhaps the entire world

is an orchard that has detonated its crimson fruits,

its pomegranates and poppies and tart mulberries

to wash these floors red, and those of us who stand

outside this house know that nothing will flourish

here again. Like crowds who gather

for an execution, we can only ask,

what does it mean to be born

in a graveyard, to enter

the world, saying,

oh thief, oh life.

—from Poets Respond

May 26, 2020

__________

Tishani Doshi : “We are going through all kinds of horror with corona but this is a different kind of horror.”