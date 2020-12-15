December 15, 2020

Sarah P. Strong

AFTER 75 YEARS, SHE FINALLY GETS ANGRY

At first we did not know what was happening.

The tea on the porch table cooled several degrees

while she stood up, clutched

the scrollwork back of the chair. The lines

on her face arranged themselves in a way

we’d never seen, her nostrils flared

and the bird in the tree behind her stopped

singing. Someone, not me, took

a breath and then we were in it. It

was like a high wind, the way her hair

kicked up. We froze in our wrought

iron seats as from inside the house her pale

drapes sailed out toward us, toward the blackening

sky and the suddenly greenish light, toward

the fury of her gaze that was past

furious, past pale, past any flail of fear

we might fumble out, gesture.

Inside the thinly-wrinkled scent of powder a monster

had been sleeping. Her planted feet, the wings

of her hands, and when she opened the history

of her mouth her unshackled rage. It blew into us,

lodged in us, our throats, and afterward

we never spoke of it. Never, not even to one

another. Struck mute—we, who were witness.

—from Rattle 29, Summer 2008

__________

Sarah P. Strong: “I am enjoying my unique status as the only pregnant plumbing contractor in Connecticut while hoping finish my second novel, The Fainting Room, before my first baby is born. When not unclogging drains or writing, I bake and teach poetry workshops.” (web)



