Meghan Sterling

AFGHANISTAN IS YOUR FAULT

and also my fault, the way I pretend the world

isn’t happening, organizing my closet by color, by

season, touching the soft fabrics instead of reading the news.

The way I’m back at my window where I watch

the neighbor’s pride flag’s colors reflect the mood

of the moment, how it was twisted when the pandemic

started, how it has been twisted since the pandemic

continues, but right now it is flattened, faded

in a late summer light that aches with coming autumn,

its stripes of many colors pulled taut by the wind

like a dress set to dry on a line, while the people of Afghanistan

are rushing the airports, they are swarming the tarmac,

they are surrounding the airplanes as if they can leap onto a wing

and be lifted away from what’s happening to their lives,

the way the women are facing a terror bigger than tears

or the death of the earth, looking into a hole where the sun

had just been blooming, wrapping themselves again in their black

that had gathered dust in the back of their closets, the way their black

is mourning for the textbooks that will be burned, the way their black

is mourning for being walled again in their homes, the way their black

is mourning for the sun as it dims and the earth grows cold

and all the birds give up their plumage to die beneath the folds

of their colorless wings.

—from Poets Respond

August 22, 2021

Meghan Sterling: “What is happening in Afghanistan is horrifying, especially for the women and girls. As a woman, I can’t grasp the terror of what is coming. This poem was my attempt to feel their fear.” (web)





