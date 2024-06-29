“Abecedarian for the Horses in a Trailer on Route 66” by Claire Beeli

Claire Beeli (age 15)

ABECEDARIAN FOR THE HORSES IN A TRAILER ON ROUTE 66

above the hood of this

beetle of a car, the sky

carries itself lightly. hugely. blue. i

don’t know where we’re going. i don’t think you do,

either, with your fine

ears like the ends of mustaches and your

eyes, round and dark and as slow to

fall as the night. i don’t know where we’re

going but i don’t think it’s there. we can’t

grieve yet because we don’t know what for. because we don’t know

how it even began;

how to even begin. the desert here could be enough,

i think, for us. if we could

just tilt the wheel a bit too far right, to

knife through the barriers

like the rain, when it comes. i can’t stay here.

my legs ache from disuse and i keep

nudging the early sky but it won’t wake. there,

over the ridge somewhere, could be a herd, a

place for us to go. for the taste of air beyond this

quiet, far from this soft rush of

rubber on the morning. you could

start with your hooves in the sands and

the sun on your coat, light

unfiltered by the windows of this dark

van. i could start without sunscreen, with

waves of heat that hold me like a womb.

we can start here, if you want. there is no numbered-lettered

exit. there is no too late, no number of

years. there is only now, and the wheel, and the

yell that is pounding hooves, and the hot

zenith of living,

so free it hurts.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Claire Beeli: “I write poetry as a sort of record, and as a medium for working out complex ideas. Each image, clever phrase, and stanza becomes a permanent record of a thought, an emotion I’ve observed, or an experience I’ve had, rendering them immortal. I’d like to think that I’ll be able to look back in 10, 20, or even 50 years to what I’ve written as a teenager and recognize each poem as a time capsule. I use writing to tease out the connections between varied, nuanced concepts, too—to form unlikely pairings of images and ideas or work out the kinks in a kind of philosophical argument. To me, it’s the most useful art form there is.”

