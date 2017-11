Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2017: Editor’s Choice Image: “Biltmore Backyard” by Robb Shaffer. “A Season of Bricks” was written by Simon Costello for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. [download: PDF / JPG] __________ Simon Costello A SEASON OF BRICKS Out the back a chorus of fog releases over the ashen crowns that rise up from the red-

brick leaves like the bones of the buried awoken

from a landslide. These lumber gods that stand

centuries breathing with broken and bent limbs,

tentacles sent out to search for each other.

Evergreens huddle in an omen, untouched

by the red and gold that seeps up from the pores

of the land, where the sun no longer stretches out

its burning arms to this smoky plain, as if after

a long day, the forest to the north had lit a match

and quietly fallen asleep in its chair.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2017, Artist’s Choice

[download audio]

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green, on this selection: “This is such an elegant little poem, so fun to say aloud, that I kept coming back to it just to enjoy the sounds of the language. The more I read it, though, the more I appreciated the way it captures the timelessness of the landscape—and there is a profound mystery in that last line.”