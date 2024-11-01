“A River Runs Through It” by Charles Harper Webb

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT
Not flows. Runs—watery
knees high, arms pumping,
breath steady and sure.
Not the whole river.
That would scare people.
This is a big, kind-hearted
river. Splashy and reflecting
light, this river loves
to mix with people—sad
so often, full of discontent.
That’s what their big
brain-to-body ratio achieves.
The river splashes them
as it runs by, as if
they were little kids
playing with squirt guns
on a stifling August day.
What could be more fun
than to dash shrieking
around the yard, playing
a game you want to lose,
since losing means
you wind up soaking
wet and cool, dripping
and laughing? The river
loves to make us feel
that way.
—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024
Tribute to Musicians
Charles Harper Webb: “I was a professional rock singer/guitarist from the age of 15 to 30, playing in Texas, Louisiana, and all over the Northwest. I think my poems have rock-and-roll attitude and energy, and that the same musicianship I showed on stage permeates my poems. In all the clubs and concerts that I played, I tried to excite and entertain my audience, and never to bore them. I bring that same attitude to poetry.” (web)