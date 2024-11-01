“A River Runs Through It” by Charles Harper Webb

Charles Harper Webb

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT

Not flows. Runs—watery

knees high, arms pumping,

breath steady and sure.

Not the whole river.

That would scare people.

This is a big, kind-hearted

river. Splashy and reflecting

light, this river loves

to mix with people—sad

so often, full of discontent.

That’s what their big

brain-to-body ratio achieves.

The river splashes them

as it runs by, as if

they were little kids

playing with squirt guns

on a stifling August day.

What could be more fun

than to dash shrieking

around the yard, playing

a game you want to lose,

since losing means

you wind up soaking

wet and cool, dripping

and laughing? The river

loves to make us feel

that way.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Tribute to Musicians

__________

Charles Harper Webb: “I was a professional rock singer/guitarist from the age of 15 to 30, playing in Texas, Louisiana, and all over the Northwest. I think my poems have rock-and-roll attitude and energy, and that the same musicianship I showed on stage permeates my poems. In all the clubs and concerts that I played, I tried to excite and entertain my audience, and never to bore them. I bring that same attitude to poetry.” (web)

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter