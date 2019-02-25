February 25, 2019

Alejandro Escudé

A RIVER OF STARS

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State.

—Donald J. Trump

I visited, once, the Deep State,

with its marshy hills and dark swamps.

Nobody met me there—alone,

I guided myself along its abandoned roads,

the tree stumps contorted into the torsos

of long dead heroes, a sinkhole

every couple of miles or so kept me

on my toes. I spoke to a local who was

all eyes, no mouth or ears. He stared

at me in amazement, then sadness.

I found a church in the distance,

then the distance became the church.

There were bottle caps on the side

of the road, which I mistook for bottle caps.

Little circular molds to fit lies into.

A woman sat in a rocking chair; she

signaled that the train approached,

soundless. I moved away just in time,

and she beckoned me to her side.

“You don’t want what you want,” she said.

I didn’t understand because I’m not

from the Deep State. She dropped her

chin, murmuring, “You should’ve come

yesterday.” Everywhere there were men

hanging from trees by their neckties.

Naked women danced in red-lit rooms

of abandoned hotels; I approached one,

but she grew smaller with each step

I took toward her. I opened the door

and there was nothing in the room

except a warm red glow. Across

the street I could see men walking

into other rooms, then embraced by

other women who wouldn’t shrink.

Above, time flowed on, a river of stars.

And in the bars, the cups were empty

of drink, though the patrons imbibed

to excess, stumbling over themselves,

three or four spiraling like tumbleweeds.

Across the vast, though arid, fields,

grungy farm workers planted tiny Bibles

like seeds in fruitless dirt. One smiled at me,

dumbly, as he bent up from his work.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

Alejandro Escudé: “I think ‘Deep State’ is simply a euphemism for animal-like greed. To me, that’s not in any way intelligence or cunning, traits that seem to be implied by the connotation of the term. Would you call a pack of ravenous wolves the ‘Deep State?’” (web)