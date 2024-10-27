“A Poet’s Response to an Actor’s Assessment of a Politician’s Intelligence, Undertaken in the Spirit of the Belief That We’re All Bozos on This Bus” by Bob Hicok

Bob Hicok

A POET’S RESPONSE TO AN ACTOR’S ASSESSMENT OF A POLITICIAN’S INTELLIGENCE, UNDERTAKEN IN THE SPIRIT OF THE BELIEF THAT WE’RE ALL BOZOS ON THIS BUS

I’m dumber than a Phillips head screwdriver

or on-ramp or speculum or rain and every diacritical

you can think of, critically or not, can do something

I can’t, I believe in the wisdom of matter,

that every form it takes is a species of intelligence,

an embodiment of knowledge, so to call

a candidate for president as dumb as a fencepost

or as dumb as a combover or as dumb

as a three-legged stool on the side of the road

looking as if it wants to cry, is like chiding the ocean

because it does a shitty Watusi or making fun of a puppy

who barks at its own hiccups, there’s a video of this,

probably more than one, and yes it’s kind of stupid

but that puppy could sniff out cancer or cocaine

better than you, and wag more fulsomely and literally

than you, and a fence post does an honest day’s work

every day of its life if given the chance, so if you must try

to insult someone running for president,

it’s better to call them as dumb as someone

who thinks calling someone dumb is still in style

after third grade, and what if that person is rubber

and you are glue, what then, dumbass, are we to make

of democracy in 2024, if insults are the currency

of debate, if love isn’t at the core of the endeavor,

love of our shared stupidity, cupidity, humidity,

our common state of befuddlement

over where this is all headed

and how best to get where we don’t know

we’re going, we need a president

who isn’t afraid to shrug, who gets

that ten people putting ten heads together

still leaves us with what experts refer to

as half a brain, please, god, enough

of the solo swagger, the hero pose,

I want a president who puts the everyone

in team, who believes that people

are our best chance to be human,

to maybe, possibly, one day

figure out what that even means.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Bob Hicok: “This is a poet’s response to an actor’s assessment of a politician’s intelligence.”

