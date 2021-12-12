Minerva Sarma & Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee

A MOMENT AGO

No, I don’t remember anything at all now

Did you tell me a moment ago

That you love me?

—Nilmani Phookan

I

There was no cloud in the sky.

A moment ago, it was wordlessly blue.

I met you on earth and looked

for you in the blue, like a letter of fate

that may drop from heaven.

You told me once, you loved me. I did not

hear you as a plane flew overhead.

You did not repeat it. It is inauspicious,

you said, to repeat what is unheard.

I let it pass. I felt you passing through me like

thread through the needle’s eye.

You were the eye of a storm that unstitched me.

I breathed the air of oblivion.

II

We remembered each other in road-signs,

bird-sounds, marooned by language

that separated us like islands.

It was the inflamed sun, the earth’s sodden

mouth, that sucked and sucked,

like an infant at his mother’s breast.

It was the sky that swam above us

like a giant blobfish. Was it the moment

when you said you loved me?

III

All words are birds by day, by night,

meteors, only time is still,

it flies nowhere. I hear your voice

in the stillness, carried away by the wind

that bends the paddy fields.

Someone broke into a song, the air

was ripe with premonitions, I couldn’t say

we had arrived, or bid farewell.

I only remember the sound of harvesting.

I confessed to the wind

what I had to tell you, in silence.

IV

The predicament of a stone flung

into the still water, the loneliness of a cricket

chirping; a shrill sound

pricks the thick skin of night. I lay

down, exhausted.

This night is carved in stone.

The cricket in the dark is chirping

your name, I am lost

in the cacophony of silences.

Did you, a moment ago, tell me,

you love me?

—from Poets Respond

December 12, 2021

__________

Minerva Sarma & Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee: “We wrote this poem as a tribute to the 88-year-old Assamese poet, Nilmani Phookan, who has won the highest literary prize in India, the 56th Jnanpith Award. Phookan is known for his love for the French Symbolists. His poetry is earthy, with surprising turns. He subtly uses his cultural landscape in his poems. You can associate him with the old virtue of what is endearingly called a people’s poet. This poem was written across Guwahati (Minerva’s home) and Delhi (Manash’s home). Each of us wrote two sections. We leave the voices ambiguous, to emphasise the ambiguity of love. The epigraph is taken from Phookan’s poem ‘What Were We Talking About Just Now,’ translated from the Assamese by D.N. Bezbarua.” (web)

