Devon Balwit

A MEMBER OF THE JURY

Last night, I couldn’t will the Cardinals a hit

although I tried, beaming smack after smack

through my eyes. Each was swung through,

the ump’s HIKE punctuating the batter’s grimace.

The guys with the best uniforms, two bright birds

perched on a bat, deserved not to be swept,

but swept they were. I had better luck

at jury duty at willing my name to be called,

unlike most others in the room who wanted

nothing more than to go home. In Voir Dire,

my bored peers lofted one disqualification

after another—relatives in law enforcement,

strong opinions on the matter at hand.

What stance would increase my chances,

I wondered. As if the judge had read my thoughts,

he admonished: Don’t tell us what you think

we want to hear. I’d give anything to know

what the lawyers saw in me to seat me

in the twelfth chair. Today, the Astros

face the Yankees. After performing

my civic duty, I’ll watch the slow duel

between batter and pitcher, willing

homers that never happen and cursing

the other team’s outfielder as he snags

a would-be run or makes the double-play.

My decision will have helped

exonerate a man or punished him.

The defendant will have kept his eyes on me

as if our willing could make anything so.

—from Poets Respond

October 22, 2019

__________

Devon Balwit: “I stare as if the power of my mind could influence things in the world.” (web)