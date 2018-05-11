May 11, 2018

A MATTER OF TIME
Gaza
—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018
Tribute to Immigrant Poets
Annie Kantar: “Sixteen years ago, while in Israel on a Fulbright Scholarship to translate Israeli poetry, I met my husband, an Israeli, and stayed. I feel fortunate to be able to live in Jerusalem. Yet, I can’t forget that my immigration is implicated in privilege. This privilege makes me want to listen carefully. I listen best with poetry. Throughout this past summer, Gaza was cut off from electricity for all but two hours each day. ‘A Matter of Time’ was born of Skype conversations during those months with a close Gazan friend while he sat in the dark on the roof of his family’s home in a refugee camp. He could see me; but the lack of electricity on his end precluded, on many occasions, my seeing him. Little has changed; at the time of this writing, five months later, Gazans are allocated three to four hours of electricity a day. This poem was born of a desire to articulate, to some small extent, the madness in that normalcy.”