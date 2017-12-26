December 26, 2017

Fredrick Zydek

A LETTER TO MY MOST RECENT DEAD

Lately grief clings to me like the smell of cigars

that cleaves to my grandfather’s old green

sweater albeit fifty-some years since he passed.

And he wasn’t even the beginning of it. First

came his beautiful son named Frances. Grandpa

was quick to follow. After that they began to drop

like flies. Eva Mae Marris fell out of a truck

and split open her head in front of the grade school;

Aunt Lucille and Uncle George lingered in front

of their deaths so long we prayed for their transitions.

Some mornings my dead are lined up all around me.

Mother and my nephew Todd, Aunt Madgel, Jack

Lemmon, Veronica and Emory, my old high-school

chum, Jack Hamilton and my friend Tom Houlahan

whose Down’s syndrome didn’t keep him from

lecturing at Oxford. Francis and George Dean,

Bette Hays and my dogs Abby and Artie who

passed within days of each other. Everywhere

I look the dead stand with me. Sometimes I hear

the sounds of their voices and know it is not memory

I hear but the voices themselves. In ways I cannot

name, they are as alive as my nephew Jim from

Shelton and my friend Derrel from Memphis with

whom I’ll dine this evening. I go among them

reciting their names as if they were sacred mantras.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Fredrick Zydek: “I read and write poetry because it continues to amaze me how a few dark marks on a piece of paper can bloom into images and metaphors that question, reveal, and gladden the mystery of the life experience. It’s an addiction that sustains me.” (web)