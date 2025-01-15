“A Letter to My Friend After Swimming” by Stephanie Glass

Stephanie Glass

A LETTER TO MY FRIEND AFTER SWIMMING

hey girl/ so I keep taking Milo to the pool/ he’s on the swim team now/ level one/ he’s still learning to blow bubbles and float and breathe/ while he swims I swim/ freestyle and breaststroke and butterfly/ and/ I’m learning to breathe too/ learning to breathe/ seems like it should be easy/ but it’s like/ like learning to walk/ like learning to blink/ learning to look at someone and know that you love them/ like learning to pick up the pieces/ after that person disappears/ I always pick up the pieces/ get my son to the pool on time/ the dentist on time/ the doctor on time/ school on time/ I am on time/ I’m learning how to breathe/ and every breath is ten thoughts right now/ isn’t that just how it works sometimes?/ sometimes a breath is just a breath and/ sometimes it’s everything/ you can do to inhale without drowning/ but at the end of my swim/ he comes through the double doors toward me/ running the way you run when you can’t run by the pool/ to stand over me/ where I’m waiting after finishing my lap/ and my watch is counting down to the next repetition/ the next series of strokes through the sterile blue/ the next exhalation of everything I’ve got into bubbles and motion/ and I’m inhaling the scent of chlorine like it’s peace/ and there he is/ smiling like he’s won the lottery because it’s the end of the lesson and he/ gets to swim/ with his mom/ and girl, I gotta tell you/ in that moment/ I don’t have to think/ about breathing.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Stephanie Glass: “I am an 8th-grade English teacher in Chadron, Nebraska. The majority of my time is spent with my child and with my students. In my moments of free time, I dedicate myself to nature, to music, to literature, and to the exploration of self. My son and I spend quite a bit of time at the pool or fishing local creeks, rivers, and lakes. We live with four cats (Fred, Jelly Bean, Pants, and Mr. Darcy) and two guinea pigs (Sun Cake and Moon Nibbles). I am quite grateful for my peaceful life, and I write to capture and acknowledge the simplicity I find so beautiful.” (web)

