January 28, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2020: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Old” (acrylic on paper, 24x32cm, 2018) by Dominique Dève. “A Horizon Is Vague at a Distance” was written by Martin Willitts Jr. for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Martin Willitts Jr.

A HORIZON IS VAGUE AT A DISTANCE

I had tried to construct her memory,

but the image is grey winter clouds

before a snow storm breaks silence

in half, flakes like skin, yank-rips off

like bandages. I can’t remember

the good days cross-stitched. Every

haunting footstep, every turnstile

to an exit or entrance, every spinning-

jenny making fragments, splintering

again, again. Memory is muddy now.

It’s been too long, too many seasons,

too many things we never said, too

much shattering. When does memory

begin or end? splinters glass? I try

assembling pieces that don’t fit.

I mold her face out of clay.

Each particle of memory dissolves

as snowflakes on a tongue, crumbles

whatever we needed desperately to say.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2020, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “So much emotion bleeds from this poem, which transforms the painting into a fading memory, that the sorrow and longing feel inexhaustible. Every time I re-read it, I find I’m holding my breath by the end.”