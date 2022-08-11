“A Hazardous Brush With an Abnormally Extended Feeling of Well-Being” by Greg Kosmicki

Greg Kosmicki

A HAZARDOUS BRUSH WITH AN ABNORMALLY EXTENDED FEELING OF WELL-BEING

Sometimes you can be so happy and it’s inexplicable,

driving your car down the freeway

or sitting in your kitchen eating an apple

or say you just completed a mundane task

like putting two stacks of paper into order.

It has nothing to do with that probably

probably it has nothing to do with anything.

You can actually be happy for no real reason

just as you can breathe for no reason

or take a dump for no reason

I mean, other than the obvious reasons

or maybe it’s only because you can say reason

at least as many times as you’d like

at the end of a line for no reason.

If someone tells you you can’t be happy

tell him take a hike, there is no reason

not to be because if you want it to be it can be

and you don’t even have to have a reason

to be happy, you can just be

kind of like a spider might be happy

sitting up in a corner in her web

trying to think about whether or not

she can understand the concept or even

if she cares or not. There is the web,

and the corner, and someplace flying toward her, lunch,

and someplace a poem that ends with the word lunch.

—from Rattle #33, Summer 2010

Tribute to Humor

__________

Greg Kosmicki: “I write poems because I’ve found that it’s the easiest way to agitate my wife of 36 years.”

