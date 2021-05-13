May 13, 2021

David Hovan Check

A FEW MILLENNIA HENCE

When Shakespeare once again becomes unknown

The world will still

Be a better place,

The shadows of his energy

Hanging like poetic clouds,

Shaping the warmth

Of the sun’s true day.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

David Hovan Check: “When I was about eight years old, a poem popped into my head while I was going to sleep, and I had to jump up and write it down. I’ve been at it ever since. I write because I love the music of language, the feel of a pen gliding on paper, the power and control I can impose on those moments of creation and nowhere else. I write with the hope of changing myself and the world—poems, songs, plays, humor. As the great Eugene O’Neill once said, ‘Stammering is the native eloquence of us fog people.'”