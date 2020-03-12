Sherman Alexie

A DISPATCH FROM SEATTLE

or, Nervous in the Hot Zone

Yes, we’re scared but we also make

zombie apocalypse jokes

By texts. I don’t know when I’ll see

my friends in person again.

We don’t want to panic and overreact

but we don’t want

To underreact. Some of my friends

are still hosting parties.

Some of them are still planning

to take their previously

Scheduled trips overseas. Some are

the polite looters

Who are buying all the toilet paper

in Seattle.

“Good for you,” I text to one of them.

“You’ll be

The most hygienic and well-stocked

shitter in the city.”

Some of my fellow Native Americans

are performing

The highly sacred Indigenous shrug,

as in, “Dude,

They’re not giving us smallpox

blankets.”

But, hey, it’s the Trumps. Their

wicked incompetence

And delusional arrogance is

striking us

With smallpox of the soul.

I try to listen

Only to the health experts,

but the dipshits,

Conspiracy theorists, partisan

hacks, trolls,

And the mentally ill dominate

the discourse,

As they always do. How did

we get to a place

Where the borderline personalities

get quoted

As if they were experts by borderline

journalists

Who also act as if they’re experts,

as well?

Maybe the true pandemic is

immodesty.

Maybe the true pandemic is

the loss

Of a shared and common

decency.

But, hell, that’s big talk

for someone

Like me, who just angrily,

impulsively,

And paranoidly bought

$500 worth

Of canned food. And yet,

I also know

That people are good. I know

that most of us

Will reflexively switch

into kindness

Mode. That’s what humans,

at their best,

Have almost always done.

In the meantime,

Here I am, re-binging on Parks

and Recreation

As I serve myself another bowl

of lactose-free

Ice cream and rhyme my way

through self-quarantine.

—from Poets Respond

March 12, 2020

__________

Sherman Alexie: “I live in Seattle so coronavirus, coronavirus, coronavirus.” (web)