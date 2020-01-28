January 28, 2020

A CONVERSATION IN WHICH WE SEEK TO BAFFLE THE OVERLORDS
The air is full of sighs today. Indeed,
the streets wail from tight canyons. And what
of the clouds of black-clad gnats? We need
face-nets to stop inhaling them, shutting
the windows does little good. Hazards abound.
Yesterday, a neighbor tripped on a rock in the road
and bloodied herself. Be sure to check the ground
about you. A truck may have lost its load.
Have you been eating well? We find ourselves
experimenting with stone soup, casseroles
from skimmed shelves. Yes, the art of halves
and have nots, no bouillon in the bowl.
Well. Good to see you. Say hello
to our friends and wish them a finer tomorrow.
—from Poets Respond
Devon Balwit: “’Strangers would be able to listen in on sensitive conversations, take photos of the participants and know personal secrets.’ I guess we’ll have to learn to speak in code as people did to evade Stasi or the NKVD.” (web)