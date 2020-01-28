Devon Balwit

A CONVERSATION IN WHICH WE SEEK TO BAFFLE THE OVERLORDS

The air is full of sighs today. Indeed,

the streets wail from tight canyons. And what

of the clouds of black-clad gnats? We need

face-nets to stop inhaling them, shutting

the windows does little good. Hazards abound.

Yesterday, a neighbor tripped on a rock in the road

and bloodied herself. Be sure to check the ground

about you. A truck may have lost its load.

Have you been eating well? We find ourselves

experimenting with stone soup, casseroles

from skimmed shelves. Yes, the art of halves

and have nots, no bouillon in the bowl.

Well. Good to see you. Say hello

to our friends and wish them a finer tomorrow.

—from Poets Respond

January 28, 2020

__________

Devon Balwit: “’Strangers would be able to listen in on sensitive conversations, take photos of the participants and know personal secrets.’ I guess we’ll have to learn to speak in code as people did to evade Stasi or the NKVD.” (web)