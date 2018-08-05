August 5, 2018

Brittany Hause

A COCKY POEM

It’s settled, yes? Now we can put the whole colossal cock

up well behind us, relegate #cock

ygate to the footnotes of social media and of memory, uncock

the loaded thinkpieces we’d readied to defend our right to tell our cock

& bull stories in whatever words we choose, discuss some other topic over cock

tails at book club, return to following the shuttlecock

flight of news from Washington to the exclusion of all else. This cock

eyed world seems cockeyeder than ever, lately, events unfolding with a Hitchcock

ian instinct for the freakishly surreal, stagey cock

fights between celebrities and blundering yet cock

sure politicians splashed across front pages while hate groups breed like cock

roaches in shamelessly broad daylight. Our plane’s been hijacked, there’s a fire in the cock

pit, the flight crew’s lying coldcock

ed in the aisles, and even so some passengers are screaming like crazed cock

atoos about the coffee running dry. Small wonder we took seriously such cock

amamie nonsense—that’s poppycock

for readers who don’t speak old Tinseltown—as this copyright (or “cock

yright,” ha-ha … forgive me) lawsuit; recent winds of change have set the weathercock

to spinning round so fast that merely watching dizzies us. Still: a relief this cock

atrice, for one, seems to have breathed its final, foul cock

adoodledoo.

If you contest the verdict, there are words for folks like you.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Brittany Hause: “This was written on hearing the very welcome news that an author’s recent infamous attempt to legally limit use of the word ‘cocky’ in romance novel titles to her own work in exclusivity has finally been laid to rest. #Cockygate, as the litigation surrounding other authors’ use of the contested word was referred to online, seemed to be on the verge of dying an ignoble death on a few occasions, but was only publicly confirmed deceased by all parties involved last week. The verdict: romance authors can legally use the word “cocky” in their titles all they please. Since the case was viewed by many layman onlookers as setting a precedent for copyright lawsuits, this outcome will hopefully discourage further attempts to copyright similarly common words.” (web)