October 24, 2017

Alan Catlin

4 O’CLOCK IN THE MORNING

and my mad mother’s eyes

are my eyes

the lampposts are breathing fire

and there’s nothing wrong

I want to talk about

I won’t talk about

the clock hands all

swinging the wrong way

the bus tokens all becoming

strange forms of solid

silly putty

or the leeches sucking my gums

or when I hail a cab

the world stops moving

and still there’s nothing wrong

I want to talk about

not even the masked man

slipping out the side door of my house

with my wife

nor the children playing cop and robbers

with a loaded gun

not even the bearded man on the roof

of my house siting me up

with his gun

I mean who cares

about grids at a time

like this?

I mean who cares

about this mad woman

shouting in my face

screaming at the top of her lungs

slapping me

once twice three times

as hard as she can

who cares about this woman

claiming to be my mother

claiming to be something to me

Are you for real?

I mean

at a time like this

who cares?

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

__________

Alan Catlin: “I felt safe and warm on a walk on a winter’s day even miles from Los Angeles until recently when the next group of songwriters and singers from the ’60s began dying. Not yet willing to concede Leonard Cohen’s vision of the future as murder, though.” (webpage)