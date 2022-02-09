February 9, 2022

Rachel Mallalieu

19th NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

I had this friend whose mother

had her 19th nervous breakdown

the year the Stones released

“19th Nervous Breakdown,” and let

me tell you, that shit was funny when we

were thirteen. We always knew his mom

was headed for a hospital stay

when instead of offering us

cookies, she accused him of wanting

sex with his grandma.

This guy had a big brother who also

was not right in the head, and

he checked himself into the loony

bin and stayed six weeks.

He left when they kicked him out and

said he owed five thousand bucks.

The brother did not take that well and wept

and screamed; we all

told him to shut up and get a grip.

Instead, he went to the basement and put

a shotgun into his mouth.

No one knew what happened until

the hound dog dropped

a piece of his skull under

the kitchen table.

This friend was a good son.

We all got married but he still

lived with his dad.

Each night, they shared a pack of

cigarettes and ate their frozen

dinners on card tables, but

those cigarettes came hard.

His pop’s lungs failed and he died quick.

Then he shared his dinner with the dog

and tried to quit smoking.

I know the kind of guy you’re imagining—

long stringy hair and the

crooked teeth he would hide

behind his hand if he smiled.

You wouldn’t be wrong.

But he also kept track of birthdays,

sent money to his deadbeat younger

brother and kept a list of questions

he wanted to ask me in a file labeled

with my name.

One day he asked me if a person

went straight to Hell if he killed

himself. I said of course not, but

wondered if he was thinking about it.

He mumbled no, he was too

chickenshit, and promised to call me

if that changed.

You see where this is heading.

He lost his job, his health insurance,

and had a fight with his younger brother.

He went to the funeral home, paid for a casket

and asked that no obituary be published.

He cleaned his house, wrote his will and slipped

the rope around his neck.

He did not call.

It was days before anyone found him.

But appreciating a dog’s proclivities,

he had already placed the animal in a shelter.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

__________

Rachel Mallalieu: “I’m an emergency physician and mother of five. I write poetry to survive both!”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter