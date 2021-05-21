May 21, 2021

Scott Strom

12:32 P.M.

Paree fears her glacier

bears are disinterested

in the New Testament.

So, she will translate

into Bear, the good

Word. She does

not know how

to conjugate

past tense verbs.

So, she will find

a linguist who does.

The few who do have

spent so many days

learning this they

themselves are dis-

interested in God. So,

desperate to save her

cubs’ little souls, Paree

will translate, in present

tense , verse by verse, the

Word, and the furry ones

will learn to think that

Jesus is in Jerusalem

now (!), and they

will escape and

be broken to

get to the

town before

the end of the

tale and find that

Jesus is long in

the ground.

They will

renounce

the faith,

killing

Paree.

And,

those who

can conjugate

verbs will co-

llectively rate

her translation

a two—out (?)

of

forty

three.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

__________

Scott Strom: “I have obsessive compulsive disorder. Two types of OCD are portrayed en masse: contamination and symmetry/ordering. The other three (checking, intrusive thoughts, and hoarding) are left aside. I actively experience both checking and intrusive thoughts. In middle school, I feared that I would spontaneously shit my pants. So, I spent much of my time in the nurse’s office’s bathroom, attempting to ‘go’ so that I would not later in class. I also, in middle school, feared that I was gay. I would check and refute this by reminding myself of my interest in girls. I now know that this was an ineffective rebuttal, being in truth a bisexual man. Around the same time, I experienced the more publicly identifiable ‘contamination’ OCD. This was not because of a fear of contamination itself (as is often portrayed en masse), but because of a fear of contracting the flu and, particularly, throwing up. I washed my hands until my knuckles bled and ‘checked’ this fear by asking those around me, typically my mother, if my face looked pale. OCD is ingrained in my poetry, particularly in the matter of ‘choice.’ I am overwhelmed by choice, but I desire moving beyond reality—and anything can happen beyond reality. So I ground my poems in particular moments (thus the time signatures), particular shapes, and/or particular characters. OCD also informs the content within these structures. I have spent my entire life moving beyond my obsessions. When I am carried to the other side of an obsession, I am able to see how ridiculous that obsession was—I have therefore learned to view my actions, and sometimes the actions of others, through an absurdist lens. I have learned to distrust myself, therefore the speakers in my poems are not always to be trusted. And, in part as a way of grounding myself and in part on account of the intersection between my OCD and acne, I have learned to make the body grotesque, to portray the greatest dangers as those that come within.” (web)