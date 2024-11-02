“12 Months Haiku” by Chen Xue

Chen Xue (age 14)

12 MONTHS HAIKU

 
 
Snow footprints
Vanishing into the distance
A silent thief
 
 
Coming wind
Scattered stars
Everywhere
 
 
Ice cracked
Laughters
Out of rivers
 
 
Morning glories
Children’s voices
Dyed pink
 
 
Paper airplanes
Something I don’t know
Happening
 
 
Lemon slice
Red tea
Sunset
 
 
Darkness
How hope
Becomes fireflies
 
 
A bite of mooncake
Sweet clouds
Of dawn
 
 
Pomegranates
In the orchard
Blushing faces
 
 
Kiss marks
On the foggy window
Trembling
 
 
Camphor scent
Woolen gloves
Forget my temperature
 
 
Fireworks
Above a word—
Reunion
 
 

from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry?

Chen Xue: “I love writing poetry because it brings me solace. When I encounter setbacks in life, I turn to poets from around the world. Though I may not fully grasp their language, their verses always move me to tears. I aspire for my own poetry to be read by more people.”

