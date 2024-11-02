“12 Months Haiku” by Chen Xue

12 MONTHS HAIKU
Snow footprints
Vanishing into the distance
A silent thief
Coming wind
Scattered stars
Everywhere
Ice cracked
Laughters
Out of rivers
Morning glories
Children’s voices
Dyed pink
Paper airplanes
Something I don’t know
Happening
Lemon slice
Red tea
Sunset
Darkness
How hope
Becomes fireflies
A bite of mooncake
Sweet clouds
Of dawn
Pomegranates
In the orchard
Blushing faces
Kiss marks
On the foggy window
Trembling
Camphor scent
Woolen gloves
Forget my temperature
Fireworks
Above a word—
Reunion
—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Chen Xue: “I love writing poetry because it brings me solace. When I encounter setbacks in life, I turn to poets from around the world. Though I may not fully grasp their language, their verses always move me to tears. I aspire for my own poetry to be read by more people.”