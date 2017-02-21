Amy Elizabeth Robinson

YESTERDAY WE WERE ASKED TO WRITE FROM A PLACE OF #REVOLUTIONARY LOVE SO I TRIED TO WRITE A LOVE POEM TO KELLYANNE

O Kellyanne,

I have waited a lifetime

to see you at a loss for words. Your tired pauses

on Today were pregnant with the chance

you might slow down,

or change your mind.

That vague breeze

that wafts behind you

in the White House leaves—

does it brush your gilded hair and offer

you whispery versions of truth

when the questions come?

They keep coming.

The questions.

Damn them. Right?

You might wake, Kellyanne,

one of these days

and catch a small feeling

in the back of what I hope

is a muscular heart.

A rough shadow of loneliness,

or a soupçon of regret. Perhaps.

Perhaps not.

You’re a free agent, Kellyanne.

You offer yourself up

to the temples of information

and they take you,

with your thick-lashed sleepy eye,

your slippery seizure of words, your

knowing smile. And yet, and yet

today your fatigue defeated you,

and I watched,

with a not-very-conflicted heart.

You’ve been cast out from

some of the dens

you relished hunting in

and I study every frozen image

that drifts across my screen

to detect some modicum of hurt.

Does it hurt, Kellyanne?

It’s true almost

every image of you

is a headshot, skin taut, you suspended

in vocal, televisual motion, your chirpy stream of words

stripped away, and what is left is just

what is left of you. Which isn’t much.

A thin-boned matronly waif.

Glaring blue shadow.

O Kellyanne,

you looked much healthier

in the summertime. It hurts

to watch you disintegrate.

It’s not a zero-sum world.

If you get better maybe

we’ll all get better, together.

But first you have to stop lying.

Kellyanne,

I am trying to find you.

In my good moments I could

even try to love you,

let you be my shadow.

But your foxhole scares me,

and the circles under your eyes

make me feel almost

inexpressibly sad.

—Poets Respond

February 21, 2017

Amy Elizabeth Robinson: “The pace of news now is dizzying, but through it all I have developed a strange fascination with Kellyanne Conway. I watch every video interview she does, sometimes several times. Eventually, after watching the fatigued disaster of her Today Show interview in the wake of the Flynn resignation, I realized I had to write something other than a Facebook post in order to understand my compulsion, and to try to get a little closer to her as a human and not just as a slippery image in a rectangular frame. The Flynn scandal broke on Valentine’s Day, the same day that the Women’s March called for expressions of #RevolutionaryLove, and this poem is what emerged from that strange synchronicity.” (website)