Lynne Knight

YEAR’S END. YEAR’S BEGINNING.

The wrens in the coast live oaks

wait for the crows to stop squawking,

then swoop for insects, singing.

No winter, here. No rain, either.

Last night the fireworks across the bay

were clear as stars in their first fire.

Then smoke obscured them, made them

streak like small comets. How one thing

becomes another, even the body

as time works through it. My heart

has seemed so heavy, but it lifts

as the wrens hold still like notes on a staff.

Light pierces a cloud & scatters in shards.

The ceasefire might hold. Bulldozers

might stop opening the earth for more

blood to be shed in the ruins. I don’t know

what more to tell you. Try to keep your heart

open as the door a stranded motorist

walks through, ghostlike with snow

from the blizzard, grateful for being

in time.

—Poets Respond

January 3, 2017

__________

Lynne Knight: “I don’t make resolutions, but as 2016 drew to a close, I kept telling myself that I needed to start looking for reasons to hope since despair, which is pretty much my default position, seems too dangerous now. So this is a poem in that direction.” (link)