Craig van Rooyen

WHY THE BOBCAT RETURNED

That’s the reason, my dear captain, for my strange melancholia.

—Lorca

After eight years, she’s lost all memory

of wildness—knowing only the occasional sparrow-flutter

in her water trough.

So, ear tufts in front like a blind man’s palms,

she leaves through the careless mesh gap

to find what she doesn’t know

she’s been missing.

Under rust-riddled metro bridges,

down H-street empty as Monday morning

before first light, somewhere in her brainstem

a Texas prairie love-wrestling the wind.

Instead, a sweatered sausage dog squats

under the loop of its leash, quivering to move

its bowels in the cold. Its owner

calls her in, reads the melancholy

in her eyes as menace.

Men with nooses are deployed.

Thirteen schools shut doors for recess,

three thousand noses press

up against classroom glass.

She keeps moving through the open spaces

that were only echoed in her cage of years.

Unable anymore to swat small birds

in flight, she feeds on front porch kibbles,

licks smeared sauce from pizza boxes.

I too have walked away when no one looked,

following a frenzy of fireflies

onto an empty playground I remembered

being wild, then this shadow of a swing

clanking up against its pole.

—Poets Respond

February 5, 2017

Craig van Rooyen: “When Ollie, the bobcat, returned to the National Zoo in DC earlier this week after being on the lam for a few days, the zoo’s curator of great cats had this to say: ‘I think she wanted to go out, have a little bit of fun, see what it was like on the outside, then I think I’m ready to come back inside now.’” (website)