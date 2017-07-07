July 7, 2017

WHITEOUT
In 1845, Rear Admiral Sir John Franklin and a crew of 124 embarked on a fatal voyage to find the Northwest Passage. On word of their failure and death, England still hailed Franklin as a hero of the Empire.
—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017
__________
William Trowbridge: “I was an athlete in high school, planning to go into pre-med in college. The poetry I was forced to read in English class—William Cullen Bryant’s ‘To a Waterfoul’ for example—convinced me that I never wanted to read another poem, much less write one. I was going to be Dr. Kildare, not Percy Dovetonsils. Then, in the last semester of my senior year, I was assigned to read, of all things, the first book of Paradise Lost. I don’t think I understood more than three-quarters of what I read, but the power of the language, even of the parts I didn’t understand, grabbed on and held. I never realized sound and rhythm could work such a spell. I’m glad the lesson stuck.” (website)