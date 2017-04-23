April 23, 2017

Matty Layne Glasgow: “I’ve been particularly drawn to themes of queer ecology lately in my writing, and I keep imagining the Caucasus Mountains as embodiments or reincarnations or memorials for all of the gay men beaten and killed in their shadows of that mountain chain in Chechnya. In a New York Times article this week, Andrew E. Kramer described one of the online forums gay men in Chechnya must use to communicate with one another as ‘What the Mountains Are Silence About.’ As the torture and murder of these men continues, I’ve thought about these myriad silences—the silence of being closeted, the silence of being disappeared, the silence of the world as it watches this pogrom unfold. I feel the rock within me quake, the strength we are supposed to have just crumbles.” (website)