Matty Layne Glasgow

WHAT THE MOUNTAINS ARE SILENT ABOUT

In Chechnya, you can watch the Greater

Caucasus Mountains rise queerly along

the southern border, like a man newly gone

from this place—disappeared for wanting

wrongly. Some might say his wings are snowcapped

peaks, but I don’t believe in angels

or heaven, so I wonder if those mountains

aren’t just piles of ash. And if they could

speak to us, would it be in a low whistle

that shivers pine needles like limbs bound

and trembling from the electrical current

pulsing through them? Would they scream,

the kind that musters all its breath from

the tenderized flesh of a violet bruise or

the space where bone fractures into sharp

shards of what once held his body together?

Listen. You can hear his pained cry in your

own closeted dreams. You know the weight

of these mountains, you’ve always been here

holding your truth deep within like a flesh of

Paleogene rock because if you made a sound,

they’d come for you, they’d make you crumble.

—Poets Respond

April 23, 2017

__________

Matty Layne Glasgow: “I’ve been particularly drawn to themes of queer ecology lately in my writing, and I keep imagining the Caucasus Mountains as embodiments or reincarnations or memorials for all of the gay men beaten and killed in their shadows of that mountain chain in Chechnya. In a New York Times article this week, Andrew E. Kramer described one of the online forums gay men in Chechnya must use to communicate with one another as ‘What the Mountains Are Silence About.’ As the torture and murder of these men continues, I’ve thought about these myriad silences—the silence of being closeted, the silence of being disappeared, the silence of the world as it watches this pogrom unfold. I feel the rock within me quake, the strength we are supposed to have just crumbles.” (website)