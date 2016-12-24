December 24, 2016

Ingrid Fox (grade 6)

WHAT I’M THANKFUL FOR

This is what I’m thankful for:

Piggies, doggies, ceilings, floors,

Doctors, teachers, sisters, brothers,

Aunts and uncles, fathers, mothers

Girls and boys, chalk and boards,

Watches, feelings, leaves and more

Trees and water, food food food!

When everyone’s in a good mood

For homework (not!) and actors, too,

For ducks that quack and cows that moo

My house, my room, my own computer,

My nieces; they are even cuter!

For comics, music, writing, reading,

Bikes and trikes and mouth-closed eating

Dr. Seuss, good old Mark Twain,

The books they wrote, the sun and rain

For T.V., friends, for paper money,

Waffles, syrup, pancakes, honey

Fishies, sharkies, mousies, horsies,

Lalala’s and Memememe’s

Letters, numbers, airplanes, boats,

Castles, princes, queens and moats

Cops and dentists, cool nicknames,

Magic, sailors, people famous

Lots of love and lots of caring,

And most of all for LOTS OF SHARING! (with me!)

My health, my school, my house, my bed,

Christmas time and pencil lead

Of all the things I’m thankful for

The one I think I most adore

Is all the love I have received

From everyone that I have knore … uh, known

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

Tribute to Children