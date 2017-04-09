April 9, 2017

Amy Miller: “The news of Mike Pence’s “Billy Graham rules,” including his policy of never eating a meal alone with any woman except his wife, prompted a New Yorker article on the larger impact of gender-restrictive rules enforced in his offices. One rule is that only male assistants are allowed to work with him after hours, presumably to avoid a compromising situation. This makes me livid—if you’re that worried about being tempted to have sex with a woman who works for you, the problem isn’t her. It’s been nearly 40 years since a male boss preyed on me like that, but the experience is still an indelible part of my working life; it influences choices I make on the job every day.” (website)