Amy Miller

WHAT I WOULD TELL MY DAUGHTER ON HER FIRST DAY OF WORK

Don’t think of him as a father

despite sweet hugs and did you miss me

after trips, his arm wrapping

your shoulder in the hall as he exalts

your hair, your dress, then moves on

to the others, this family of women

you work with. The look his wife

will give you while she makes the coffee

at a weekend meeting in their house

has nothing to do with you. Then gifts—

silver necklace from Italy, Balinese orange

sarong. Then subpoenas, a lawyer

who will coach you to sit on the stand

and swear he knew nothing. You’ll leave

the courthouse on crutches—is this

absurd enough yet? Falling in your heels?—

and now you’re unsure of how much

shit you’re splashed with. Then

one night when you’re working late

standing at the postage machine,

he’ll hug you, sad and grateful,

and for a moment you’ll feel

sorry—his worry, his losses, divorce,

a twisted-up life, his angry sons

older than you—and he’ll kiss you

and pull you in, his body

a wall too warm, his hips

a rock stairway, his tongue slithering

into your mouth. You’ll

shove him and walk out

to your car and drive home

in one swift, unbroken movement

powered by a flywheel set

violently spinning, and it won’t

be until you’re miles away

that you’ll pound

the steering wheel and yell

I am so stupid. For a moment,

you’ll believe the late work

did it, or the dress,

or your hair, which you see now

in the rear-view mirror, wild

like one of those monsters

who turn men to granite

with a single look. But look

again—it’s you, your hair, your face

loved by everyone who loves you.

Remember that. You are nineteen.

There’s good out there somewhere.

You will find it, beyond the dark guardrail

your headlights are burning through now.

—Poets Respond

April 9, 2017

Amy Miller: “The news of Mike Pence’s “Billy Graham rules,” including his policy of never eating a meal alone with any woman except his wife, prompted a New Yorker article on the larger impact of gender-restrictive rules enforced in his offices. One rule is that only male assistants are allowed to work with him after hours, presumably to avoid a compromising situation. This makes me livid—if you’re that worried about being tempted to have sex with a woman who works for you, the problem isn’t her. It’s been nearly 40 years since a male boss preyed on me like that, but the experience is still an indelible part of my working life; it influences choices I make on the job every day.” (website)