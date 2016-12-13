December 13, 2016

Denise Miller

WHAT I LEARNED AT THE ACADEMY: ANOTHER OFFICER’S CONFESSION

for Eric Garner

(He was illegally selling cigarettes.)

It was never supposed to be

a chokehold. Just a wrestling

move I learned at the Academy

so I locked one arm under his

slipped the other around his torso—

how else to let him know there is

no sense in resisting? His worded defense—

my hands getting tense—just let me tip

the perp, make him lose his balance.

Just let me ground him.

More choke than hold, my arm—

the sound of begging, his breath—

his head to concrete, my hand—

my right arm around his thick of neck.

—from Ligatures

2016 Rattle Chapbook Prize Selection

Denise Miller is a professor, poet, and mixed media artist living in Kalamazoo, Michigan.(link)