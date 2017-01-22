Austin Smith

WE DEFY AUGURY

Reading the word inauguration for the hundredth time

In the news, I caught it carrying the word augur inside it.

Augur, as in the priest in ancient Rome who was asked

To interpret the behavior of birds as an indication

Of divine approval or disapproval of some action

Being considered by the state. I see him on a hillside

Of olive trees, straining to hear whether they were

Calling in the branches where they had gathered

Or were silent. And if they took wing, squinting

To count their number and determine what sort

Of birds they were. Then observing which direction

They were flying. Whatever the answers, we know now

The birds were only looking to their own survival,

Obeying their hunger and their need to mate,

Migrating if they sensed the seasons were turning

Against them. We know too that the augur was

Interpreting the birds’ behavior based upon what

He thought the emperor wanted to do in his heart

Of hearts, or because he’d been bribed to say that

What the birds were doing meant this or that.

We know now it was all a sham. The words the favored

Daughter whispered in her father’s ear where he sat

On his throne were the very words he’d told her

He would like to hear, words that bode well for her,

And for the birds who every autumn settled

In that olive orchard and were spared,

And for the augur walking back through the dark

Towards the glittering city, under his lucky stars.

—Poets Respond

January 22, 2017

Austin Smith: “The first two lines sort of sum up how this poem came to be. Like many poets, I have been searching for ways to respond to the current political moment obliquely, without using the T-word. One means of doing this has been by delving deeper into language itself, in this instance by considering the root of a particular word dominated the news this week.” (website)