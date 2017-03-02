March 2, 2017

Jack Foss

VELCRO® IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK

I have shoes that I wear for biking

After lacing them up I wrap

them even tighter with a Velcro®

fastener I pull across my instep

After I ride I carry my bike

back upstairs to my apartment

and sit down, exhausted

I dread taking my shoes off

because when I open

the Velcro® fastenings I feel

the fasteners’ pain at being

ripped apart

It may not be true, but I think

a bit of the fuzzy (or female)

side of the fastener dies

at each unfastening

There is no way I know of

to ease the rupture of this union

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Jack Foss: “I began writing poetry as a child because my mother seemed so proud of a dead brother (an uncle I had never seen) who had been able to rhyme words. If there’s a heaven, what I’d like to do when I get there is apply to become an adopted brother of Emily Dickinson—that is, if she’ll have me.”