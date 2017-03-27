March 27, 2017

William Fargason

UPON RECEIVING MY INHERITANCE

I said Thank You father for giving me

this disease that will one day bind my bones

together at each joint Thank You genetics

for passing this down to me and not my sister

perfectly healthy Thank You for choosing

me Thank You bones some days I can’t sit up

without crying some days I can’t sit up at all

Thank You painkillers for your blessed strength

when I have none help me not feel Thank

You doctors and doctors and doctors and every

room I waited in for you I still wait now Thank You

mother for your company every room is less

empty because of you Thank You father for all

the years you had this disease undiagnosed blamed it

on lifting lumber or the years of contact sports

father you must have felt the same pain but didn’t

have the words for it yet didn’t know how to

voice pain except with your hands except to ask

more of me at the table scribbling my homework

with a dull pencil Thank You father my heart

has a tattoo of a heart with barbed wire wrapped

around it Thank You body I left myself came back

and realized I was still there all along Thank You

mirror the body is always more reliable

than the mind Thank You hands I can still form

into fists underneath the sheets Thank You

doctors for telling me that if my bones fuse

I will be like a tree Thank You for that metaphor

Thank You for the images of Dante’s forest

infested with harpies Thank You river water

fir trees open air I have tasted your sweetness

and turned away Thank You trees for your resistance

in every thunderstorm that passes outside

my window I wake up and still see the oak tree

standing Thank You rain I can only hope

to add rings beneath the bark I can only

hope to one day be cut down and counted

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

2016 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

William Fargason: “I write with what I’m given. And part of what I’m given is a chronic arthritis condition. I tried writing ‘Upon Receiving My Inheritance’ five years ago, but it turned out terribly. I think I had tried to write it too soon, had rushed it, and the pain hadn’t actualized yet. So it took me those five years to get it right, or right enough.” (website)