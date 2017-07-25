July 25, 2017

Heather Bell

UMBRELLA

my first job was at a burger joint

I spent a lot of time washing trays with bleach

rubbing the corners

whipping clipped fingernails

into the trash basket

I ended up in the emergency room thinking

about my dress that opened at the hem like

an umbrella and how

I had not worn it in

months

I was only sixteen and that bleach

had burned off all my fingerprints

A nurse

in a whisper

asked me if I had been doing anything

strange with my hands

The lining of that umbrella skirt was

a strange pattern that always reminded

me of lungs

like it was saying

this is the skirt that will keep you breathing

and the more I didn’t wear it

the more bleach I would dump

into the industrial sinks

—from Kill the Dogs

2016 Rattle Chapbook Prize Selection

Heather Bell: “Once upon a time there was a six-foot-tall woman with blue hair and a sense of smallness. In her house was a teacup saying ‘girl, you got this!’ and on her wall was a kitten hanging from a clothesline. The kitten’s word balloon said something like, ‘Hang in there!’ or ‘Don’t let go!’ Always something with an exclamation mark. Isn’t that the moral of the story, always? There is always a small woman, hiding her grandness, trying to fill up on uplifting wordplay. But today, this small woman sits down and writes a poem in which she details her smallness and why she came to be that way. Another small woman reads it, and from the tip of her hair a fire starts, but just as quickly dies. Isn’t that why we are here? To write another poem for a small woman to read, and then another. Until the amount of sparks are too much for the quick extinguishing, and she is a woman on fire, exploding into the world.”