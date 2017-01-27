January 27, 2017

George David Clark

TRYSTESSE

naught of her here

not a knot of her hair

naught from our year

of a little bit more

naught to adore

not a watt of her dare

and not enough air

anymore

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

[download audio]

__________

George David Clark: “I want a poem to surprise the ear, the eye, and the ego. I want free verse that attends to rhythm phrase by phrase and a meter that bears imagery as supple as its patterning of sound. I want syntax capable of dynamic apposition, nimble subordination, and arresting fragmentation. I want Eliot’s facility with paradox and Wallace Stevens’ lexicon, Dickinson’s insight, and Marianne Moore’s precision. I want to write as though a little tongue of flame warmed the top of my head.” (website)