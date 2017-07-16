Brittney Corrigan

TRUCK CARRYING LIVE EELS OVERTURNS ON HIGHWAY 101

As if the headline weren’t enough

it’s the photograph: smashed back

end of a sedan pouring with eels,

the trunk and bumper pulling

away from each other like the jaws

of a feeding whale, surfacing

through krill and zooplankton while

water streams and drains out

either side, one door ajar like a fin

thrust into the flooded roadway,

trying to sieve and swim. And the

thousands of pounds of eels, weighing

almost as much together as a small

whale, exult in their slimy

flight and spillage. They can sense

the ocean just beyond the screeching

tires, the buckling metal, the white

explosions of airbags. The hagfish,

their double rows of keratin teethlets

gasping through the ooze, squirm

and wriggle in their primitive beauty,

a muculent writhing toward the sea,

not to be shipped off to Korea, not

this time, no, they are their own

aphrodisiacs, viscous mass of lives

across the pavement, racing the bulldozer,

the push of its knobby, rolling track

folding them on top of each other

as if they were no more than snow,

clearing a path through the wreckage

in which no one was injured.

—Poets Respond

July 16, 2017

Brittney Corrigan: “The bizarre nature of this accident captured my imagination when I first read the headline, but the photographs were even more enthralling. As more outlets beyond my local news began to pick up the story, I was struck by two comments in particular. First, a deep sea ecologist describing the 300-million-year-old fish as ‘magnificent,’ and second, the repeated statement that no one was seriously injured. It made me think about the situation from the perspective of these prehistoric, albeit disgusting, creatures.” (website)