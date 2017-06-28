June 28, 2017

Sarah Satterlee

TRAVELER

I used to think my mother was sad

used to think the dried

sponges she’d stack in piles beneath the sink were sad

the shaken bowls of pasta salad

the way her wrist paused while writing a check

her face scrunched up

as if the numbers were making excuses for themselves

as if she was disappointed that they never got into graduate school

as if she had caught them in bed with that boy from the gas station

the one whose teeth are bent who rings up the cigarettes

who steals scratch tickets from behind the counter

scrapes the metallic sheen

with his fingernails

brushes the silver dust to the floor.

Now,

I am the kind of person who will never leave the continent,

when it comes to disappointment I’ve got it in my bag,

I carry it from the store

in pieces, walk home in darkness, shut the door,

sit at the table, assemble it, smooth my hands

over the undulating spine.

It looks up at me, I feed it

and it sleeps in my lap.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Sarah Satterlee: “To me, poetry is the subterranean language of our collective humanity. When I read a good poem, I connect with it in a way I never do in everyday conversation with others. Each time I write, I try to submerge myself in the undercurrent of truth that runs through all of us, even if it isn’t pretty.” (website)