April 6, 2017

Rachel Custer

TOGETHERNESS IN THE AGE OF TERROR

After my father yells for the third time from the living

room to close the door, we’re paying to heat the world!

my mother looks at me and we all laugh. When is a door

not a door? she widens her eyes at the grandbabies, one

by one. When, Grandma? When? When? When it’s ajar!

And we laugh again, not because it’s funny, but because

the grandbabies can’t understand, and screw their faces

up trying to cram one thing into the wrong-shaped hole

of a whole other thing. This is us: bad jokes as ubiquitous

as open doors. Two men walk into a bar. You’d think

one of them would have seen it. HAR HAR HAR life

is funny that way did you hear about the priest and the

rabbit? And the children begin: knock knock who’s there

nobody nobody who nobody cares if you fall backward

off your chair and how they throw their heads back and

laugh is the best kind of heaven there is. Dad says what’s

so funny in there? Don’t make me get out of this chair,

come over here so I can hit you. And this is a joke, too,

as old as the other. Older than the joke we all make of

our youngest brother. (Hi, Josh!) If you can’t laugh,

what do you have left? So we laugh, and joke, and laugh

some more, and somebody says hey did you hear about

the man who blew himself up on a bridge in Russia

and, anticipating the punchline, we laugh. But our

brother has his phone in his hand, and his face has

gone still and his eyes are like rabbits trembling

beneath a fox. The children are late to silence, for

the same reason they couldn’t understand the door,

couldn’t fathom what was funny about a jar. Mom

pushes my brother’s plate closer: have some more

food, you’ve barely touched your food. And from

the other room, where he has been watching the news,

and taking our silence for a chance, my father says,

a smile like a whip in his voice: Hey! When is a man

not a man? When he’s a bomb! And we laugh. God

help us, we laugh, because this is us, and because

there is nothing else to do.

—Poets Respond

April 6, 2017

Rachel Custer: “Human beings weather traumatic stress in varying ways, one being laughter. My family has always loved to laugh, and used laughter to get through tough times. Family get-togethers are a raucous time. Laughing can serve to distance us from the horror of the terrorist attacks that are taking place increasingly throughout the world, and which we now seem to read about in the news at least weekly. That distance is helpful, of course, but there is a sense that things are reaching a level of hopelessness when it begins to seem like we are no longer even emotionally moved by these attacks. People walk by the actual bodies looking at their phones; people don’t even read the news stories in detail anymore; people can’t maintain that level of fear for that long. So we laugh, then wonder if it’s okay that we laughed, then we cry, then we laugh some more.”